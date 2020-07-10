iOS outage: Facebook fixes bug that crashed TikTok, PUBG, other apps

Facebook has fixed a bug that crashed the world’s most popular apps including TikTok, Spotify and others for iPhones users earlier in the day.

Many of the social apps including TikTok, Waze, Pinterest were not working on iPhones due to a Facebook bug around the global earlier today.

According to Dailymail UK, Facebook has since rooted out and resolved the problem which saw its software development kit (SDK) – specifically the login feature – corrupting app functioning.

‘Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologise for any inconvenience,’ said the spokesperson of Facebook.

The report said that a huge spike in complaints was recorded around midday GMT as the Down Detector website logged a surge in over 12,000 complaints for Spotify today, with much of the outages concentrated in Europe.

iPhone users irked by the frozen out app shared footage of them trying to open the app but finding it immediately shut down, while deleting and re-installing the app does not fix it.

Other apps then began dropping like flies, including social media platform Pinterest, dating apps Tinder and Bumble, traffic app Waze, and the hugely popular video site Tik Tok, which yesterday revealed it was experiencing trouble.

Video games which also use Facebook log-ins on Apple including Call of Duty were also reported down, while Android users appeared to escape the outages.

PubG, the online battle royale game, tweeted: ‘Dear players, we are aware of the current problem encountered by iOS users.

‘This issue is happening to multiple apps and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it.’

The wave of crashes echoes a similar mass outage in May, which was caused by a problem with Facebook’s SDK.

Europe appeared to bear the brunt of the outages, according to the Down Detector website.

