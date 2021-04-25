An eyelash technician has revealed the consequences of not cleaning eyelash extensions in a video that was viewed almost eight million times.

The beautician, Ipek Ozcan of @ipsbeauty on TikTok, regularly shares glamorous before and after transformations of customer’s who’ve had the eyelash treatment.

She wrote, “what happens when you don’t clean your eyelash extensions” that everyone’s talking about – and it’s pretty grim.”

In her video to warn the people using eyelash extensions, she was seen removing the crusty, yellow build-up of makeup, oil and dirt from her client’s lashes, Mirror UK reported.

The technical used a pair of tweezers to gently remove the grime and said, “Uh I feel sick,” although she admitted it was “kind of satisfying in a gross way.”

“To prevent this from happening to you, just clean your lashes once a day,” Ipek Ozcan said.

The video has grabbed over 859,000 likes and thousands of comments.

