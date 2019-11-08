iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders start in Pakistan

KARACHI: The latest series of Apple smartphones have officially arrived in Pakistan.

Pre-booking for the iPhone11, iPhone11 Pro, and iPhone11 Pro Max have finally started in Pakistan. The latest lineup of the iPhone includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The three new iPhone models were introduced by Apple in September this year.

The price of Apple iPhone 11 in Pakistan is Rs. 135,999. This smartphone features 6.1″ Display along with the storage of 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM.

In the US, the iPhone 11 is priced at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro and larger-screened iPhone 11 Pro Max have prices starting at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Here are the official prices of all the models of iPhone11 in Pakistan:

iPhone11:

64 GB – PKR 173,499

128 GB – PKR 182,299

256 GB – PKR 200,999

iPhone 11 Pro:

64 GB – PKR 229,999

256 GB – PKR 258,499

512 GB – PKR 296,499

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

64 GB – PKR 248,499

256 GB – PKR 276,999

512 GB – PKR 315,499

The abovementioned prices include all duty charges.

