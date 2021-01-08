Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Viral video: Phone survives after falling 12,000 feet from skydiver’s pocket

iphone skydiver pocket survives falling 12,000 feet

A video went viral online which showed an iPhone flew out of the pocket of a skydiver named Kody Madro who jumped from around 12,000 feet.

The video was filmed by his friend who saw an object flying away from Kody Madro’s pocket.

His friend was not aware of what had really flown out of Madro’s pocket and feared that a vital part of his rig had failed.

He told Dailymail UK, “I usually don’t take my cell phone and if I do it’s never been an issue in my pocket except those pants had ripped earlier in the day.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kodymadro

 

“So when my cell phone flew out, my buddy actually thought a piece of my skydive rig flew off. His face was priceless as I was looking back at him, I didn’t realize my phone was gone until I landed.”

iphone skydiver pocket survives falling 12,000 feet

After landing, the skydiver realised that his phone was missing from his pocket. The iPhone was later located in the desert which was smashed pretty badly but still working.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Wife pours hot oil on sleeping husband’s face for coming home late

Offbeat

VIDEO: Cyclist punches motorist for throwing rubbish at him

Offbeat

Police find ‘severed foot’ along roadside

Offbeat

Did ‘via Getty’ actually attack Capitol Hill, an image makes netizens go…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close