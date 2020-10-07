LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Khawaja Asif on October 08 in the Iqama case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader in an ongoing inquiry against him over holding an Iqama during his tenure as a federal minister.

The bureau has asked Khawaja Asif to appear before the NAB Lahore office along with the managing director of a foreign company. MD Ilyas Khan is being directed by NAB authorities to appear before the combined investigation team tomorrow.

The NAB in its notice has directed the PML-N stalwart to submit salary and other details and aksed to bring job application request of a company in which he was employed while appearing before the NAB.

The NAB has also directed Asif to submit the Iqama agreement.

It is noteworthy that Khawaja Asif is already facing a NAB probe for allegedly illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He has been asked to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 2 also launched another inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif and others over alleged suspicious transactions.

Sources said the corruption watchdog launched the probe on the basis of a complaint regarding suspicious transactions under the garb of export of rice against a firm, Tariq Mir & Co, reportedly owned by the former federal minister.

