KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday dismissed plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wassan, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Nasir Shah in a case related to holding work permit (Iqama), ARY news reported.

A petition had been filed in the Sindh High Court against the key PPP leaders Faryal Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal and others for allegedly holding work permits of a foreign country and not disclosing it in their nomination papers for elections.

The Sindh High Court had sought concluding arguments on identical petitions regarding disqualifications of the PPP leaders Faryal Talpur, and others for allegedly holding Iqamas (work permits) of certain countries till January 14.

In prior hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had submitted a one-page reply which the court had refused it and expressed its annoyance and argued that there was nothing in the short reply

The court directed the ECP to submit a detailed response instead of a one-page reply.

During hearing of the case, the bench remarked that lack of interests of the plaintiffs have proven that how interested are they in the matter.

