Iqra Aziz flaunts her cooking skills while staying at home

Renowned actor Iqra Aziz showed off her cooking skills on social media while she is staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of desi-cuisine koftay she made in self-isolation.

The starlet wrote, “Almost done …..#koftay #covid #gharkakhana.”

Her husband, Yasir Hussain approves of her cooking and left a heart on the photo.

The much-loved celebrity couple are keeping their fans updated about what they are upto in quarantine by sharing photos on social media.

Earlier, he appreciated her for being multi-talented as she stitched a black kurta for him in two days.

