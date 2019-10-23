Iqra Aziz counting down days to her wedding with Yasir Hussain?

It looks like the much sought-after couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are gearing up to get hitched soon.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old actress shared a lovely photo of herself with fiance Yasir Hussain accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

She was all praise for her beau. The post reads “I’ve never met a man as supportive as you my love.”

The Qurban actress hinted towards her marriage saying “Counting days till we become official♥️”

The Baaji actor earlier revealed in an Instagram Q&A session that the couple will be getting hitched in 2019.

Actress and PR mogul Frieha Altaf shared in an interview that the couple is likely to get married in December.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, whose public proposal in July went viral, were recently spotted vacationing in the US.

On the work front, the real-life couple is all set to share screen space in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Jhooti.

