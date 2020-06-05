Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger is driving the internet crazy

Iqra Aziz, doppelganger

Prominent actor Iqra Aziz has a Lebanese doppelganger which has left her sister confused even.

Fans are going crazy after they found out that Pakistan’s acclaimed actress bears an uncanny resemblance to a girl from Lebanon, Nour. She is an architect and art lover.

The starlet’s sister Sidra Aziz also thought for a moment after seeing Nour’s pictures that it’s Iqra.

Nour and her fiance are also as stunned as you are right now.

“My fiance was almost convinced that i’m leading a secret double life after he saw Iqra’s photos, he’s still in shock,” she tweeted.

Even many fans think that Nour looks like Iqra’s twin at birth.

Here are some pictures for you to decide:

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity, Forbes says

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan touched by young fan’s sweet letter

Lifestyle

Bilal Abbas Khan celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Lifestyle

US celebrities donate funds to post bail for detained protesters


ARY NEWS URDU