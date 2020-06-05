Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger is driving the internet crazy

Prominent actor Iqra Aziz has a Lebanese doppelganger which has left her sister confused even.

Fans are going crazy after they found out that Pakistan’s acclaimed actress bears an uncanny resemblance to a girl from Lebanon, Nour. She is an architect and art lover.

The starlet’s sister Sidra Aziz also thought for a moment after seeing Nour’s pictures that it’s Iqra.

Nour and her fiance are also as stunned as you are right now.

“My fiance was almost convinced that i’m leading a secret double life after he saw Iqra’s photos, he’s still in shock,” she tweeted.

Even many fans think that Nour looks like Iqra’s twin at birth.

Shit thought this was Iqra Aziz — omelette du fromage (@manalsohail3) June 2, 2020

Uff so much resemblence, after reading comments I came to know k ye to iqra nahi hay 😂😂 — Gha zal (@gha_zalbaloch) June 2, 2020

Here are some pictures for you to decide:

Comments

comments