Iqra Aziz’s Eid dress is full of hidden details

Popular celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated their first Eid after tying the knot in December 2019.

The first Eid after wedding is considered special and designer Faiza Saqlain made sure that the Jhooti actress’ dress for the auspicious occasion was momentous and memorable.

She designed a classic angrakha in deep orange featuring delicate floral trellises and gota details for the actress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAs8sdyHfWp/

The odhni paired with the dress features ‘Iqra aur Yasir ki pehli Eid (Iqra and Yasir’s first Eid)’ embroidered beautifully in Urdu on all four borders making it a keepsake of the love and journey of Iqra and Yasir as a married couple.

The starlet shared lovely photos taken with her husband on Eid-ul-Fitr on Instagram showing off her gorgeous dress.

