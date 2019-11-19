Iqra Aziz is a fan of Ali Sethi’s soulful voice

Prominent actor Iqra Aziz is all praise for music maestro Ali Sethi’s magical voice.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared his latest track and said she is a fan of his soulful voice.

“Have always been a fan of Ali Sethi,” she revealed on Instagram stories.

“This is so soulful,” she said about the singer’s newly released song titled Gulon Main Rang, a track originally sung by late classical singer Mehdi Hassan.

Since it’s release, the song which features in Coke Studio 12’s new episode has been lauded by fans who have showered praises for Ali’s talent.

Earlier, Ali also attempted Mehdi Hassan’s Ranjish Hi Sahi, which became an instant hit.

He recently wowed the audience with his singing at his sister Mira Sethi’s wedding.

