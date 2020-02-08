Iqra Aziz opens up about her first meeting with Yasir Hussain

Newly wed actress Iqra Aziz has revealed details about her first meeting with Yasir Hussain.

The much-loved celebrity couple, who tied the knot in December, crossed paths at an award show for the first time.

“We first met at an award ceremony and became friends. The very next year, we again met at another award ceremony,” the starlet said during an interview on Good Morning Pakistan.

The Jhooti actress went on to say, “We started knowing each other after the second meeting besides spending time together.”

“I liked spending time with Yasir when I started knowing him. He is a kind-hearted person,” she added.

Interestingly, the lovebirds who who were destined to be together got engaged at an award show in 2019 where Yasir went down on one knee to propose his lady love. The public proposal took everyone by surprise.

About her marital life, Iqra shared “I am still exploring and I am very happy with it. I feel our golden period isn’t over yet.”

She said she is lucky to have good in-laws. “Coming from a family where I have seen strong-minded women who take their own decisions and are open-minded, I am glad I moved into a similar family after marriage.”

The actress also said that she is blessed to have a supportive husband like the Baaji actor who “doesn’t feel threatened by having a strong wife.”

On keeping her wedding simple, the starlet said that the couple didn’t even want to hold a mehndi function but did it on their family’s insistence.

The duo are currently starring in ARY Digital’s new drama Jhooti together for the first time. When asked about her shooting experience and doing romantic scenes with Yasir, she said “I like it. I am very comfortable with him.”

“I don’t. Honestly, I am very truthful person,” she said about whether she relates to her character, Nirma, in the drama.

Nirma thinks she doesn’t belong to the family and class she is born into and deserves better than this, the actress shared about her character.

Iqra also revealed why she opted for this play: “The name attracted me because it sums up the essence of the play. When I heard the story, I said yes without even reading the script. It has a new team and I got the chance to work with ARY after a long time.”

