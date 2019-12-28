Behind the scene: Iqra Aziz getting glammed up for wedding

Actress Iqra Aziz is all set to tie the know with her fiance Yasir Hussain today and the bride-to-be is getting ready for her big day.

The starlet’s official wedding photographer has shared pictures of her getting glammed up on Instagram.

Iqra is wearing a blood-red outfit by Pakistani designer, Nomi Ansari.

The look seems to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding outfit by Sabyasachi.

Hania Amir recently donned a similar red dress by a local Pakistani designer for a ramp walk at a fashion show.

The Qurban actor opted for makeup artist, Waqar to doll her up.

Meanwhile, the groom-to-be is all set for his big day as well. His friend, Asad Siddiqui shared a sneak peek from the salon he is getting ready at.

Yasir has donned a cream white kurta.

The Baaji actor proposed the actress in an award function in June which went viral. They confirmed their wedding date earlier this month with a hilarious wedding card.

The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off on Tuesday with a mayun, followed by a colorful mehndi at which the lovebirds danced their hearts out.

They will be sharing the screen together for the first time in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama, Jhooti.

