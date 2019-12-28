Behind the scene: Iqra Aziz getting glammed up for wedding
Actress Iqra Aziz is all set to tie the know with her fiance Yasir Hussain today and the bride-to-be is getting ready for her big day.
The starlet’s official wedding photographer has shared pictures of her getting glammed up on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
❤ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @iiqraaziz @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #barat #baraat #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #baraatday #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #baratbride #mehndi #mehndi #baratoutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056
Iqra is wearing a blood-red outfit by Pakistani designer, Nomi Ansari.
View this post on Instagram
❤ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @iiqraaziz @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #barat #baraat #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #baraatday #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #baratbride #mehndi #mehndi #baratoutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056
The look seems to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding outfit by Sabyasachi.
Hania Amir recently donned a similar red dress by a local Pakistani designer for a ramp walk at a fashion show.
The Qurban actor opted for makeup artist, Waqar to doll her up.
View this post on Instagram
❤ #iqyasirdaviyah @yasir.hussain131 @iiqraaziz @ssphotography_official __ #signaturebysaadnadeem #celebrity #barat #baraat #celebritywedding #bride #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #baraatday #showbizpakistan #showbiz #celebrities #shadi #mayoun #baratbride #mehndi #mehndi #baratoutfit #pakistaniwedding #karachi #pakistanimedia #pakistanimediaindustry #pakistanifashion #easternshowbiz #photography #ssphotography #signaturebrides #eventsbyss @ssphotography_official Bookings open for Dec 2019 – Apr 2020 Contact here: +92-(334)-5384056
Meanwhile, the groom-to-be is all set for his big day as well. His friend, Asad Siddiqui shared a sneak peek from the salon he is getting ready at.
View this post on Instagram
Wedding Bells 🛎 ❤️😍[email protected] . Dulha And Dulhan . Follow @iqrayasirdaviyahofficial for more 🌸 – – – #YumnaZaidi #HaniaAmir #ZaraNoorAbbas #AsimAzhar #AyeshaOmar #LollyWood #MayaAli #MawraHocane #UrwaHocane #HaniaAmir #SajalAly #AimanKhan #MinalKhan #Ahadrazamir #FarhanSaeed #IqraAziz #SunoChanda #Khaani #SanaJaved #FerozeKhan ##MominaMustehsan #BollyWood #AimaBaig #salmankhan #Atifaslam #Hamzaaliabbasi #iqrayasirdaviyah #yasirhussain
Yasir has donned a cream white kurta.
The Baaji actor proposed the actress in an award function in June which went viral. They confirmed their wedding date earlier this month with a hilarious wedding card.
The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off on Tuesday with a mayun, followed by a colorful mehndi at which the lovebirds danced their hearts out.
They will be sharing the screen together for the first time in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama, Jhooti.