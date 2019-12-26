Iqra Aziz gears up for her mehndi as wedding festivities kick off

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz, who is all set to tie the knot with Yasir Hussain this weekend, is gearing up for her mehndi.

The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off with a mayun on Tuesday and videos of dance practices for the mehndi function are doing rounds on social media as well.

The latest photo of the bride-to-be, shared by her sister shows the actress is gearing up for the next ceremony. Dressed in cute unicorn pajamas, Iqra can be seen getting her mehndi done.

Earlier, pictures of the mayun ceremony were all over social media.

She will get married to her fiance Yasir on Saturday. The duo’s public proposal at an award function earlier this year went viral.

On December 17, the crowd-favorite couple finally confirmed their wedding date with a hilarious invitation card.

