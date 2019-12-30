Web Analytics
Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain

Popular actor Iqra Aziz has taken up her husband, Yasir Hussain’s last name on Instagram after tying the knot with him recently.

The starlet’s new Instagram name is Iqra Aziz Hussain. Many celebrities change names of their official social media handles post-marriage.

iqra aziz wedding

Naimal Khawar added Abbasi to her surname after her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many from Bollywood also changed their names post marriage.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone refused to change her surname.

Yasir also took to Instagram to introduce Iqra Aziz as his wife in an endearing post.

Meet my Wife Iqra Aziz Hussain ❤️ #wifeforever

The lovebirds got engaged in June when the latter proposed her at an award show. They confirmed their wedding earlier this month with a quirky invitation card.

The festivities kicked off last week with an intimate mayun, followed by a mehndi. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a day-time nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family.

The starlet stunned in an all-red bespoke Nomi Ansari ensemble similar to the Sabyasachi number Priyanka Chopra wore on her wedding while the groom donned a cream-white and gold sherwani.

The pair shared loved-up photos from the grand ceremony giving us major couple goals.

bride and groom

yasir hussain

wedding day

iqra aziz nikha

