Iqra Aziz marked International Women’s Day by choosing to uplift a veteran Pakistani legend, the late Neelo Begum.

The 23-year-old dedicated her March. 8 post to Neelo Begum, who passed away on Jan. 31, aged 80. Sharing a picture of a young Neelo, Aziz wrote, “Recently, we lost one of the strongest women the world has seen. A very fine Actor, successful individual, an amazing wife, and a wonderful mother.”

Aziz also tagged Neelo Begum’s son, Pakistan’s very own superstar, Shaan Shahid, saying, “Not only @official.shaanshahid but the whole country feels proud of her achievements.” She also thanked the late star for serving as an inspiration for all.

Aziz also dedicated the day to “all the strong women working at home and out.”

Neelo Begum is known for her roles in films like Koel, Aman, and Zarqa, for which she won Nigar Awards.

