Iqra Aziz thanks mother, sister for being her pillars of strength

Renowned Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz paid a tribute to the two most important women in her life to commemorate Women’s Day.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her mother and sister Sidra Aziz and thanked them for being her pillars of strength: “My Pillars, making me strong day by day.”

She extended Women’s Day wishes to everyone “Happy Women’s Day to all the lady leaders, housewives, lady artists, mothers, sisters, daughters, students and many more.”

The starlet went onto urge girls to own themselves and shared that she was always conscious about her height and teeth. But thanks, to her sister who taught her to own herself.

“I realise it’s not easy to own yourself, but once you do GIRL, you’d know how strong and indestructible your personality is. I know that because i saw my sister owning her body and then i started owning my HEIGHT and TEETH, probably that’s the two most important factors to become an actress or a model. Now nobody can stop my Big Smile.”

She further added “Own your struggles, your experiences, where you come from, your dreams, your friends and especially YOURSELF, never regret a thing, because they’ve all made you who you are right now.”

“As women we need to love and help all the other women without seeking any benefit,” Iqra concluded.

She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s drama Jhooti along with Yasir Hussain and Ahmed Ali Butt.

