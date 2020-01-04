Iqra Aziz wins hearts with sweet gesture for a young fan

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz’s sweet gesture for a young fan whom she met at the airport melted hearts.

The newlyweds Yasir Hussain and Iqra were recently spotted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The actress’ husband took to Instagram to share a video of her on Friday talking to a fan. He shared that the young girl who was Iqra’s fan is now her friend and the two exchanged numbers after a chit chat.

This gesture of the starlet won fans hearts who were quick to shower her with praise and love in comments.

The couple recently tied the knot on December 28 and have jetted off for their honeymoon. They shared loved-up photos holding hands on social media.

Earlier in October, the couple travelled to some of the most exotic places across United States of America serving major travel goals.

