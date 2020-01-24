Iqra Aziz gives Yasir Hussain ‘Best Chef Certificate’

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently returned from their honeymoon in Sri Lanka where he cooked Pulao.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a loved-up photo with him and gave the ‘Best Chef Certificate’ to her husband for Pyar Ka Pulao.

“Don’t miss it,” she captioned the photo.

In the vlog shared by the Jhooti actress from Sri Lanka trip, Yasir can be seen buying grocery to make the Pakistani dish. The couple took permission from the chefs of the property they stayed at to cook for themselves.

The Baaji actor shows off his cooking prowess and prepares a Pulao in the island country for his wife. He served it with raita and chutney.

Yasir thanked the love of his life for appreciating his efforts.

Comments

comments