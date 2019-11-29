Iqra Aziz makes Yasir Hussain’s birthday even more special

Popular actor Iqra Aziz added to fiance Yasir Hussain’s birthday bliss by surprising him on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt post for her love with an endearing message.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only Super Hero and super amazing Human♥️ I love you and may you have all you deserve and wish for,” she wrote.

In the video, Yasir Hussain can be seen cutting his birthday cake surrounded by close friends. Fans also poured in love and wishes for the actor and the screenwriter.

The power couple of showbiz industry’s public proposal went viral in July.

On the work front, they will share screen space together for the first time in ARY Digital’s Jhooti.

