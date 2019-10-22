Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain get creative on dinner date

Iqra Aziz , Yasir Hussain

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain gets creative on their recent dinner date.

In videos shared by Yasir on his Instagram, the couple can be seen doodling. The Baaji actor said drew a bulldog and a flower while the 21-year-old starlet made a flower doodle.

Yasir Hussain can be heard praising Iqra Aziz doodling skills and thinks she can even become a henna artist.

The duo was recently spotted vacationing in the US. From a sun-soaked holiday in Miami to the magical world of Walt Disney Studios, the couple made the most of their trip.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, they will be working on a project together. The real-life couple is all set to share screen space in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Jhooti.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ final trailer is out

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj ties the knot with Kenneth Petty

Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui pays homage to Pakistani soldiers

Lifestyle

Wasim Akram’s humorous take on wife Shaniera’s love for desi food


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close