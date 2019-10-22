Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain get creative on dinner date

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain gets creative on their recent dinner date.

In videos shared by Yasir on his Instagram, the couple can be seen doodling. The Baaji actor said drew a bulldog and a flower while the 21-year-old starlet made a flower doodle.

Yasir Hussain can be heard praising Iqra Aziz doodling skills and thinks she can even become a henna artist.

The duo was recently spotted vacationing in the US. From a sun-soaked holiday in Miami to the magical world of Walt Disney Studios, the couple made the most of their trip.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, they will be working on a project together. The real-life couple is all set to share screen space in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Jhooti.

Comments

comments