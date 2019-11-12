Inside Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s trip to magical kingdom

Love birds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain gave everyone major holiday goals with their magical vacation to Disneyland.

Now, the actress has given us a glimpse of her journey to the magical kingdom where she is surrounded by cartoon characters.

In the vlog posted by Iqra Aziz on her official YouTube channel, the actress can be heard saying “It’s a different world no matter if you are a child or of any age” as she enters the enchanted world of Disneyland.

The couple was holidaying in the US in October. They also visited Universal Studios in Orlando.

The duo kept their fans updated by posting holiday snaps regularly on their social media.

