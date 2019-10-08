Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s Disneyland trip is truly ‘magical’

Love birds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s trip to Orlando is what dreams are made of. The couple are vacationing in the magical kingdom—Disneyland.

The duo is keeping their fans updated as they have a gala time at the Walt Disney World. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared pictures where the two can be seen donning casual outfits and matching white sneakers.

Hussain posted a video of Aziz which shows the starlet loves the famous Disney character Minnie Mouse too like most of us. Iqra flaunted a Minnie Mouse with bow and ears.

The actors also enjoyed some snacks after exploring Disney World.

