Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain expecting their first child

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are ready to welcome a third member to their family this July!

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, are expecting their first child and took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and followers, sharing pictures from Iqra’s godh bharai rasam (baby shower).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

“ALHAMDULILLAH. Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH,” announced Iqra on her Instagram, while the father-to-be wrote, “Aulaad Allah ka khoobsurat tohfa hai. Alhamdulillah hum bohot khush hain aur umeed karty hain k aap bhi hamen apni duaon mai yaad rakhengy (A child is a beautiful gift from God. We are very happy and we hope that you will remember us in your prayers.)”

Iqra also had a loving message for her husband Yasir, thanking him for being “an amazing partner throughout this beautiful journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

“I can’t thank ALLAH enough for making you mine. Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCD’s, rest, and whatnot. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The news was met with elation among fans and the entertainment fraternity with celebs flocking to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations and best wishes for Iqra and Yasir!

