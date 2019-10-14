Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share holiday snap from Miami

Engaged celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their sun-soaked vacation in the US.

The duo is keeping fans updated by posting holiday snaps regularly on their social media, giving us major travel goals!

In a recent post, Aziz shared an adorable picture that shows the couple is in Miami.

Earlier, they headed over to Universal Studios, the theme park and production studio located in Orlando.

They also enjoyed their time in the magical kingdom—Disneyland. The lovebirds seem to be making the most of their vacation.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, they will be working on a project together. The real-life couple is all set to share screen space in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Jhooti.

