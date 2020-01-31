Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain extend support to Thar’s water-deprived communities
Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain visited Tharparkar as part of a water accessibility project.
The actors extended support to the villagers by providing them an easy access to clean drinking water through H2O wheels.
The Jhooti actor took to Instagram and shared her experience. “Mai bohot khush hun k mujhy in logon se milny aur inki madad karny ka moqa mila” ( I am glad to have an opportunity to meet and help these people)”
The starlet said she is surprised that life is so tough in a village, only five hours away from Karachi.
Mai bohot khush hun k mujhy in logon se milny aur inki madad karny ka moqa mila . Aur hairan hun k karachi se sirf 5 ghanty dur zindagi itni sakht aur mushkil hai .. yahan log subha uth k mu nahi dhoty balky mu dhony ka pani laty hue apni jaan de dety hain . Thankyou @tayabaorg for giving me the opportunity to help👏🏻
Yasir also shared a video on social media in which a villager can be seen embracing Iqra Aziz.
The actor shared that the woman in the video started crying after receiving an H2O wheel. Her eight-month-old sister died as she fell while carrying water, he added.
is aurat ki behen 8 month pregnant thi aur 2 km dor se matky mai pani laty hue gir k Allah ko pyari ho gai. aaj jab @tayabaorg ki taraf se pani bharny wala wheel diya gaya toh woh apni behen ko yaad karty hue ro pari. hum isi dunya mai rehty hain kahan yeh log hain .. hum nul khol k bhool jaty hain aur yeh aik aik boond k liye jaan de dety hain . save water and help @tayabaorg
He highlighted how we often leave the tap open where as people in Thar often sacrifice their life for a single drop of water.