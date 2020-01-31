Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain visited Tharparkar as part of a water accessibility project.

The actors extended support to the villagers by providing them an easy access to clean drinking water through H2O wheels.

The Jhooti actor took to Instagram and shared her experience. “Mai bohot khush hun k mujhy in logon se milny aur inki madad karny ka moqa mila” ( I am glad to have an opportunity to meet and help these people)”

The starlet said she is surprised that life is so tough in a village, only five hours away from Karachi.

Yasir also shared a video on social media in which a villager can be seen embracing Iqra Aziz.

The actor shared that the woman in the video started crying after receiving an H2O wheel. Her eight-month-old sister died as she fell while carrying water, he added.

He highlighted how we often leave the tap open where as people in Thar often sacrifice their life for a single drop of water.

