Inside look at Iqra Aziz,Yasir Hussain’s valima reception

Newly-weds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s star-studded valima reception was held on Monday in Karachi.

The couple stunned in gorgeous ivory white ensembles. Before heading to the venue, the bride and groom went for a photoshoot. The pictures were shared on social media.

Earlier, the 35-year-old actor turned to Instagram to offer a piece of advice and some wedding tips for everyone. He wants people to not spend a fortune on their wedding.

“I wanted my wedding ceremony to be held at my house but due to insufficient space, we had to shift it to another location,” reads the caption.

He said that the couple did not spend a lot of money on the pre-wedding gifts. Hussain revealed that he has refused to accept dowry. “We did not spend money on unnecessary jewellery,” said the actor.

After a traditional mayun and mehndi ceremony, the couple signed their nikah nama in style in a beautiful daytime ceremony on Saturday.

