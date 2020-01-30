Iqra Aziz to Yasir Hussain: I always want you to be with me

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz can’t stop gushing over how lucky she is to have husband Yasir Hussain in her life.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a loved-up photo with him accompanied by an endearing note.

The starlet wrote: “I want you to be with me, when I’m working, when I’m not, when I’m lazy, when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when I’m emotional, when I feel maybe I’m not worth it, basically I always want you to be with me to remind me how lucky and blessed I am with what Allah has given me.”

Yasir was quick to leave a comment on her post.

The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019 followed by a honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

They will be sharing screen space in ARY Digital’s Jhooti for the first time.

