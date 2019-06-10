Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s latest TikTok video is as filmy as it could get

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are vacationing post-eid and their latest TikTok video is quite filmy.

Yasir shared a TikTok video on Instagram featuring a famous song Ghungat ki adh se from the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. The rumoured couple are giving out the perfect Bollywood vibes on their ongoing romantic getaway as can be seen aboard a ferry ride lip-syncing to the song.

The Help Me, Durdana actor shared that he has watched the Bollywood classic 20 times and he loves this song.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas commented on the post that she loves the hilarious video.

Yasir is quite blunt and doesn’t shy away from expressing himself. He advised people to stop sending hate comments his way. He said “Live and let live. Why do you want to ruin your skin by getting jealous continously?”

The duo are vacationing on a beautiful tropical location and their pictures are giving us major travel goals. Although they didn’t disclose the location, but Iqra dropped a subtle hint in one of her vacation photos. She captioned it ‘Swadika’ which is a Thai greeting.

