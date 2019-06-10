Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s latest TikTok video is as filmy as it could get
Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are vacationing post-eid and their latest TikTok video is quite filmy.
Yasir shared a TikTok video on Instagram featuring a famous song Ghungat ki adh se from the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. The rumoured couple are giving out the perfect Bollywood vibes on their ongoing romantic getaway as can be seen aboard a ferry ride lip-syncing to the song.
The Help Me, Durdana actor shared that he has watched the Bollywood classic 20 times and he loves this song.
Yeh movie “hum hain rahi pyaar k “ mai be atleast 20 bar dekhi hogi . And I love this song so we made this tiktok . Enjoy !! Aur hate comments karna band karo yaar enjoy karo . Jal Jal k skin kyon kharaab karni . Geo aur geeny Do . Warna mera assistant block kar dega phir kesy dekho gy aur kahan comment karo gy ؟؟؟ Khush rahen aur Khush rehny den 🙏🏼❤️ #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #tiktok #humhainrahipyarke #vacation
Actor Zara Noor Abbas commented on the post that she loves the hilarious video.
Yasir is quite blunt and doesn’t shy away from expressing himself. He advised people to stop sending hate comments his way. He said “Live and let live. Why do you want to ruin your skin by getting jealous continously?”