Lovebirds Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain to star in their first drama together

Real-life couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are all set to share screen space in upcoming drama Jhooti, for which the duo are currently shooting.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain shared a picture with Aziz narrating his experience of acting with her. “Iqra Aziz ke sath acting ka pehla experience hai. Bhai wah kya hi kamaal adakara hain aap (First experience of working with Iqra Aziz. What an extraordinary actor!),” he said.

The 21-year-old actress posted a picture with her fiance from the sets.

The starlet also shared a glimpse of the upcoming drama in which she plays the character of Nimra. “It’s a story of a girl who believes, Money is all you need in this world,” she wrote.

The drama is directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi and written by Ali Moeen.

PR mogul and actress Frieha Altaf revealed that the couple will get married later this year.

On the work front, Aziz was last seen in ARY Digital’s Suno Chanda 2 while Hussain has been busy with Anwar Maqsood’s theatre play, Naach Na Janay.

Comments

comments