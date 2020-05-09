Iqrarul Hassan challenges Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Following a smear campaign against ARY News by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA and provincial minister Saeed Ghani, “Sar-e-Aam” host Iqrar-ul-Hassan has challenged the provincial minister to accompany him to his constituency to prove if his constituents even have access to basic amenities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ARY News anchor and host of popular show “Sar-e-Aam”, Iqrar-ul-Hassan has challenged Saeed Ghani to visit his PS-104 Karachi constituency along with him and he will prove that people are still deprived of basic necessities in his own constituency while he is running a vicious campaign against ARY News on social media.

“I challenge Saeed Ghani to visit PS-104 along with me and I will show him the condition of dispensaries and schools situated in the latter’s constituency,” he added.

He said that hiding corruption and incompetency is an old tactic of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). “The people in Sindh are still deprived of basic necessities like roads in urban cities of the province,” he added.

سعید غنی صاحب کو چیلنج۔۔۔ آج، ابھی، اسی وقت میرے ساتھ اپنے حلقے میں چلیں، اگر وہاں اسکولوں میں گدھے نہ بندھے ہوں، ڈسپنسریوں میں گٹر کا پانی نہ ہو تو میں صحافت چھوڑ دوں گا ورنہ یہ ایسی ناکارہ سیاست چھوڑ دیں۔ خدا کے واسطے سندھ کے مظلوم عوام پر رحم کریں @SaeedGhani1 pic.twitter.com/3n9wTpnP4e — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) May 9, 2020

He also slammed the wall chalking carried out against ARY News in different cities of Sindh on the orders of the PPP leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saeed Ghani has been running a vicious campaign against ARY News on social media since May 7 when he was questioned about lack of health facilities in the province despite a heavy budget allocation.

