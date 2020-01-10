Iran denies shooting down Ukrainian passenger airplane

TEHRAN: Iran has categorically denied claims that they mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet. The plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran’s airport, killing everyone on board.

There were 176 people killed in the crash: 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

A spokesman for the Iran armed forces called the allegations ridiculous and Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iranian Civilian Aviation Authority, said it’s not scientifically possible.

“The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash,” the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website late Wednesday.

“The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 metres). The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances.

“According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity,” the organisation added, reporting the first findings of its investigation into Wednesday’s crash.

