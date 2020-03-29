Iran forcing Pakistanis to leave, pilgrims being abandoned at Taftan despite border closure

CHAGAI: Hundreds of Pakistani origin pilgrims continue to make their way from Iran through Taftan to Pakistan amid the coronavirus pandemic despite border closure, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Pakistani authorities are taking in pilgrims daily from the Taftan region which is an area between Iran and Pakistan despite the border being sealed.

It has been revealed that regardless of numerous messages relayed to the Iranian government by Pakistani authorities asking them to not force out Pakistani pilgrims from Iran amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Iran continues to carry on the practice with impunity.

Deputy Commissioner Chagai, Balochistan said that Iran is abandoning pilgrims at the Taftan border without safety or amenities forcing Pakistan to take them in or they would die of hunger and thirst if not from the virus itself.

DC Chagai also said that Pakistan has also protested the act emphatically in front of Iranian authorities but they have as yet not refrained from the practice.

100 more pilgrims made their way into Pakistan on Sunday and have been transferred to Balochistan quarantine centres.

