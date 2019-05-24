Web Analytics
Iran’s foreign minister discusses bilateral ties in meeting with PM

Iranian Foreign Minister PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday.

They discussed a host of issues, including bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran during the meeting. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

Prior to meeting with the prime minister, the Iranian foreign minister led his side at delegation level talks with Pakistani officials at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said Pakistan will keep up its re-conciliatory efforts to ensure peace and stability and reduce tensions in the region. “Tension in the region is in no one’s interest,” he added.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement, urging all the stakeholders to demonstrate restraint and tolerance.

The Iranian foreign minister said his country accords significance to Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in the region. Expressing satisfaction over implementation of the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran, the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

