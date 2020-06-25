Iran: Group selling babies on Instagram arrested

TEHRAN: In a bizarre development, three individuals were arrested for allegedly trying to sell two infants on Facebook owned social networking site, Instagram.

Tehran’s police chief, Brig-Gen Hossein Rahimi revealed that the infants being sold were a 20 day old and two months old in age.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the babies had already been sold for $500 and were being resold to new buyers for up to $2,500.

A testimony from one of the individuals involved in the heinous business confessed that he bought the babies from impoverished houses and promised them to relocate the infant to well-off families.

Brig-Gen Rahimi told the media that the police was alerted on the matter when controversial ads showing babies up for sale started popping up on Instagram feeds and were subsequently reported.

The babies have been handed to the country’s social services while 10 to 15 Instagram accounts have been found engaged in the putrid business.

