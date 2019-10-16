Web Analytics
Iran acknowledges PM Imran’s efforts for regional peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed gratitude to Premier Imran Khan for his initiative to promote peace in the Middle East.

The Iranian Foreign Minister invited leaderships of all the regional countries to work in unison for peace, security and prosperity of the region.

The statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif came on the heels of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Tehran and Riyadh to bring countries in the region closer to each other.

Read more: Seek to facilitate talks between Iran and KSA to resolve differences: PM Khan

It is worth noting that the Saudi leadership has also hailed the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on the de-escalation of tensions.

A day earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region. The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

 

