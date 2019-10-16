Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed gratitude to Premier Imran Khan for his initiative to promote peace in the Middle East.

The Iranian Foreign Minister invited leaderships of all the regional countries to work in unison for peace, security and prosperity of the region.

Grateful to PM @ImranKhanPTI for his efforts toward peace in the #PersianGulf Reiterating #HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour) I again invite colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/mpGjCcbxZr — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 15, 2019

The statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif came on the heels of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Tehran and Riyadh to bring countries in the region closer to each other.

It is worth noting that the Saudi leadership has also hailed the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on the de-escalation of tensions.

A day earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region. The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

