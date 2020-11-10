ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday reached Pakistan on a two-day visit, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

He was welcomed at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad by Pakistani officials and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan.

Foreign Office had earlier in the day announced that Dr. Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to Pakistan on 10-11 November 2020.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the foreign office said that the Iranian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries.

He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.

The foreign office said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial relations founded on mutual trust and augmented by affinities of faith and culture.

“Bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been growing in diverse fields,” it said adding that the Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Iran will help further deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance understanding on various regional issues, the FO said.

