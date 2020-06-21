Iran: Man puts card in ATM to withdraw cash but petrol comes out

TEHRAN: A man in Iran was taken aback when he inserted a card in an automated teller machine (ATM) to withdraw cash but petrol came out of it instead of money.

According to details, the man entered the ATM kiosk to withdraw money and put his card in the machine but instead of money, petrol started coming out of it.

A video has gone viral showing the leak of petrol instead of money when the man inserts the card in the ATM.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Petrol came out due to a leak in an oil pipeline passing underground, according to reports.

