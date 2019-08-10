Iran unveils ‘upgraded missile defence system’

DUBAI: Iran unveiled on Saturday what authorities said was a locally upgraded missile defence system with a range of 400 km (250 miles) and able to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. Tehran says the drone was over its territory.

State television showed the Falagh, a vehicle and a mobile radar installation it said was an improved version of the Gamma system, which military experts said was of Russian origin.

“This system has high capabilities and can detect all types of cruise and ballistic missiles and drones,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the regular army’s air defences, was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency Mehr.

Sabahifard said the Falaq was a locally overhauled version of a system which had been out of operation for a long time, Mehr reported.

