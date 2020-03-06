3000 pilgrims isolated, quarantined at Iran-Pakistan border

CHAGAI: Number of pilgrims coming in from Iran to Pakistan has exceeded three thousand people on Friday as the threat of coronavirus infections wreak havoc in the neighbouring country, ARY News reported.

Pakistani authorities on the border have disclosed that all pilgrims making their way to Pakistan from Iran have been kept in isolated, quarantined areas away from the general public.

Government sources revealed that 200 pilgrims made their way into Pakistan yesterday.

Hundreds of vehicles loaded with goods meant for trade are also stranded at the border as trade ties continue to be affected amidst the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday, All activities at the Chaman border with Afghanistan and Taftan border with Iran remained closed today (Thursday) to avoid the spreading of coronavirus in the country.

According to details, Pak-Afghan Transits Trade, NATO supplies and bilateral trade between both the countries remain suspended and only pilgrims have been allowed to cross the border

However, people who are coming from Iran are being kept in quarantine for proper medical checkup, while doctors are conducting a screening of the passengers after the passage of every 48 hours.

