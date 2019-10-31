Iran to support Pakistan on Kashmir dispute at every forum: Mehdi Honardoost

ISLAMABAD: Iran says it will continue to support Pakistan on Kashmir dispute at every regional and international forums.

As per details, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost expressed the support to Pakistan during a meeting with Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Iranian envoy said Iran will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan.

Mehdi Honardoost said the Iranian leadership values Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for regional peace and unity amongst Muslim Ummah.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said Pakistan and Iran will collectively fight the menace of drugs. He said both the countries will also work together for regional peace and development.

It may be noted that normal life remains disrupted in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on 88th consecutive day.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been partially restored across the territory, all internet services and prepaid phone connectivity continue to remain suspended badly affecting people especially professionals, students, patients, doctors and media persons, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Restrictions under Section 144 are also in place. Public transport is off the roads and train service too remains suspended. Barring opening of shops for few morning hours, business activities continue to remain crippled.

Offices and educational institutions witness very thin attendance. However, students are turning up to appear for the annual board examinations for class 10 and class 12 which began on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

