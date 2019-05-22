Iran-US tensions: Iranian FM to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: As tensions between the United States and Iran are soaring, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is set to reach Pakistan on a two-day long visit on Thursday (tomorrow).

As per details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will host iftar and dinner in the honor of his Iranian counterpart.

During his visit, Zarif is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The timing of the Iranian official’s visit is highly critical as President Hassan Rouhani, on Tuesday, rejected talks with the United States over recent escalation that poses a threat of a war between the two rival countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has lately sent a reply to Iran’s February 28 legal notice over delay in completion of Pakistan Iran Gas Pipeline project.

Islamabad told Tehran in writing that there were obstacles in execution of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project as Iran is under United States sanctions regime.

Iran-US tension

Both the countries has intensified rhetoric against each other in recent weeks as the US has tightened sanctions on Iran.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, under which Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity, and achieved relief in sanctions in return.

The US resorted its sanctions on Iran last year and extended them this month, ordering all countries to halt imports of Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own. Iran has repeatedly rejected any further negotiations as long as the United States remains outside the nuclear pact, Reuters reported.

Comments

comments