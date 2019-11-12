RAWALPINDI: Outgoing Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost held a farewell meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by the Iranian Ambassador to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Mehdi Honardoost appreciated the role of Pakistan Army for regional peace and stability and its efforts in establishing peace at Pak-Iran border, said a press release issued by ISPR.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commander of Chinese Army Lieutenant General You Haitao called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest and Army-to-Army Staff Talks were discussed.

