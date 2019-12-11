Iranian Commander for mutual cooperation in maritime security

Commander of Iran’s Navy Rear Admiral Dr Hussain held separate meetings with Commander Karachi and Commander Coast in Karachi on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and enhancement of cooperation between both the navies were discussed during the meeting.

Dr Hossein Khanzadi also emphasized the need for mutual cooperation and joint efforts for maritime security and stability in the region.

Later, commander of Iran’s Navy Rear Admiral Dr Hussain Khanzadi visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard and warships of Pakistan Navy.

He also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid floral wreath.

