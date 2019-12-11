Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Iranian Commander for mutual cooperation in maritime security

Iranian Commander

Commander of Iran’s Navy Rear Admiral Dr Hussain held separate meetings with Commander Karachi and Commander Coast in Karachi on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest and enhancement of cooperation between both the navies were discussed during the meeting.

Read More: Hangor Day: Pakistan Navy commemorates historic event of sinking Indian ship

Dr Hossein Khanzadi also emphasized the need for mutual cooperation and joint efforts for maritime security and stability in the region.

Later, commander of Iran’s Navy Rear Admiral Dr Hussain Khanzadi visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard and warships of Pakistan Navy.

Read More: Pakistan Navy celebrates Gwadar Day

He also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid floral wreath.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FM Qureshi discusses Kashmir issue, regional security with Saudi counterpart  

Pakistan

CM Usman Buzdar calls upon speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Pakistan

Russia’s minister, COAS show resolve to enhance bilateral ties

Pakistan

Newly-inducted PIA plane escapes deadly accident, engine affected


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close