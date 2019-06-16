Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Iranian deputy minister calls on Shehryar Afridi

Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Sunday Pakistan and Iran are intertwined in the deep bonds of history, religion and culture which will further strengthen in coming days.

He was talking to Iranian Deputy Minister for Interior Hossein Zolfaghari who called on him in Islamabad.

The Iranian deputy minister arrived in the capital to attend Q4 talks on Afghan Refugees repatriation.

“[I] had positive discussion with HE Mr Hossein Zulfaghari Deputy MOI Iran on issue of Refugee Hosting. Both countries are hosting Refugees when the world is closing the door. His Excellency is in Pak for Q4 talks on Afghan Refugee Repatriation,” he tweeted.

Afridi said Pakistan has been hosting a large number of Afghan refugees despite its limited resources.

The Iranian deputy minister said the country is ready to unite Ummah in cooperation with Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shehbaz not invited to Bilawal-Maryam meeting at Jati Umra

Must Read

Father’s Day being celebrated around the world today

Pakistan

Bilawal-Maryam meeting aimed to befool masses, says Punjab minister

Pakistan

Model Town affectees to get justice soon: Gandapur


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close