Iranian envoy, Hafeez Shaikh discuss ways to improve trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, trade, investment, regional peace and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, Hafeez Shaikh said that Pakistan desired to further enhance the volume of bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries.

Underscoring the need for restraint and de-escalation, the adviser said that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran is dangerous for regional peace.

He said that Pakistan will continue playing its role to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

Earlier on January 30, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini had called on Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, Special Security Committee meeting, border markets and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Hosseini had extended the salutations of Iranian Interior Minister to Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also asked him to visit Iran to improve bilateral ties.

