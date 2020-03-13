Iranian envoy calls upon PM Imran Khan before NSC on coronavirus: sources

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini called upon Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday at the Prime Minister house before he presides over an NSC session on coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza and Principal Secretary to the foreign minister, Sohail Mehmood were also present in the meeting.

Read More: Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

Sources further revealed that the situation developing at the Pakistan-Iran border after the outbreak was also deliberated upon in the meeting.

The Nationa Security Committee (NSC) meeting of the country’s top civil-military body will be held at the Prime Minister House in the evening.

Read More: NSC Meets Today To Weigh Whether To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs will be in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting will take a decision on whether or not to declare a national emergency over the virus outbreak.

Comments

comments