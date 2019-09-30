Iranian ambassador, Zubaida Jalal discuss defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost here on Monday called on Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Both the leaders discussed ways to further cement defence ties between the two countries in the meeting, said sources.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, defence cooperation and other issues were also disused in the meeting Speaking on the occasion, Zubaida Jalal said that Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with Iran.

Tehran wanted to increase trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan, said the Iranian ambassador.

Read More: Iran agrees to adopt joint strategy with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute

Earlier on August 10, Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani had assured Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on behalf of his government to adopt joint strategy with Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute.

The assurance had been made in a telephonic conversation between the Speaker of the Iranian parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Speaker NA Asad Qaiser in connection with the ongoing diplomatic efforts to raise the issue of disputed Jammu and Kashmir after the illegal revocation of Article 370 and 35A for ending its special status by the Indian government.

Asad Qaiser had continued its contacts with the heads of foreign parliaments around the world over the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir after its illegitimate annexation.

Comments

comments