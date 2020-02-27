KARACHI: Sources privy to the development have reported that a flight that made its way from Iran to Pakistan brought 232 passengers with it, all of them have been screened and declared fit, ARY News learned on Thursday.

According to details, the plane was not allowed to land at the regular landing area at the airport, rather it was made to make a secluded landing at a different part of the landing strip.

Sources revealed that after the landing, the entire plane and passengers were screened for traces of the dangerous coronavirus.

The entire airplane was sprayed with medicinal sprays and cleaning chemicals to ensure that no residual of the virus, if present, remained.

It was also revealed that the 232 passengers were asked to present and submit their travel history along with health certificates which they did.

All passengers were allowed to go home from the airport after the process of screening and scanning was completed.

