Iranian delegation expresses interest to enhance trade ties with Pakistan   

ISLAMABAD: An eight-member trade delegation of Iran has expressed keen interest to improve trade ties with the Pakistani business community.

The Iranian delegation led by Managing Director of Milad-e-Noor company, Ali Mohtassham Amiri, held meetings with Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan in his office in Karachi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mohtassham Amiri said that they want to improve trade ties with Pakistan as potential exists for making Pakistan and Iran powerful business partners, Radio Pakistan reported.

Commercial Attache’ of the Iranian Consulate in Karachi Mahmoud Hajy Yousefi Pour also spoke on the occasion.

Read More: Pak-Iran parliamentary group stresses need to promote bilateral trade ties

Earlier on November 10, Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group had urged the need for improving bilateral trade relations and impediments to this end may be removed with mutual consensus.

The desire was expressed at the delegation-level talk in Tehran between members of the two countries.

The Iranian Group was led by Ahmad Amirabadi as well as Trade Minister of Iran Reza Rehmani while Pakistan Group was headed by Syed Naveed Qamar.

They were of the view that being neighboring countries, both countries had larger opportunities for trade and commerce which would benefit two countries and Pakistani can export rice, fruits, vegetables and meat to Iran.

Comments

comments